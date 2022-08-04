Bus, semi hit out-of-control car on I-10 near Mescal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Westbound Interstate 10 was closed for hours west of Mescal Thursday due to a three-vehicle wreck.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the wreck was at milepost 292, near Marsh Station Road.

Westbound traffic was diverted to State Route 90 during the closure.

An Arizona Department of Transportation spokesperson said the wreck happened at 5 a.m.

A blue Hyundai car was heading westbound on I-10 when the driver lost control and hit a guardrail. The car was hit by a passenger bus with 47 people onboard and a semi heading westbound on the freeway.

Three bus passengers were hospitalized, as was the Hyundai driver.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, one westbound lane remained closed.

----