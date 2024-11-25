Burritos to Bratwurst: Catalina eatery's menu straddles Mexican, German cuisine

You could drive by Casa Ramirez 1,000 times and never notice the German flag waving near the front entrance.

The sign specifically points out that it's a Mexican restaurant, catering primarily to the residents of Catalina, Oro Valley and the retirement community of Saddlebrooke to its north.

Once inside, however, customers soon find that the eatery is just as much Munich, Hamburg and Berlin as it is parts of Mexico.

Casa Ramirez sports a full German menu to go along with the south-of-the-border cuisine that it serves.

Plates available for customers, include bratwurst, sauerbraten, rouladen and Jägerschnitzel with spätzle.

"The flavors are quite unique," said Hilda Ramirez, who has owned and operated the restaurant at 15930 N Oracle Road with her husband for the last three years. "It is something extraordinary that you haven't had before if you haven't traveled to Europe."

Hilda said they first developed a taste for German cuisine in the early 1980s.

"We are a military family," she said. "After spending ten years in Germany, we loved the food, the people."

When they moved to Tucson, they looked for those familiar tastes, but options were limited.

"We got back from Germany many years ago, and we were looking for what we were accustomed to," Hilda said. "We did find one German restaurant, but it closed."

To this day, outside of Casa Ramirez and a food truck or two, you'd be hard-pressed to find a German restaurant in Tucson.

Southern Arizona only has a handful, and nearly all of them are located in Sierra Vista.

The Ramirez's were determined to fill that void.

"My husband and I decided to open a Mexican restaurant first," Hilda said. "But knowing there are so many Mexican restaurants around here, we decided to add German.

"Here we are, recreating what we experienced back then."

Hilda said that it was a challenge, getting people to realize that the German food at Casa Ramirez was just as good as the Mexican food, but "now we have found our niche. We know what we want to do and what the customers want."

She said those looking for German food in Tucson are very excited to discover they are there.

"My husband works out front," Hilda said. "He says they thank us for bringing that culture and food to the area."