Buckeye police say 3-year-old boy died from a medical issue

Posted at 12:59 PM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Buckeye say a 3-year-old boy died from a medical issue at a home. Police say officers were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The child was not breathing and police say first responders unsuccessfully tried to revive the boy, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police began an investigation to determine the cause of death. The boy's name hasn't been released by police.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

