Buckeye police say 3-year-old boy died from a medical issue

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Buckeye say a 3-year-old boy died from a medical issue at a home. Police say officers were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The child was not breathing and police say first responders unsuccessfully tried to revive the boy, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police began an investigation to determine the cause of death. The boy's name hasn't been released by police.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

