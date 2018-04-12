Brush fire spreads in Continental Ranch

Joey Greaber
5:48 PM, Apr 11, 2018
1 hour ago
NORTHWEST FIRE DISTRICT

MARANA, Ariz. - Firefighters were on the scene of a brush fire in Continental Ranch Wednesday.

Northwest Fire District says about an acre of grass was burned.

The grass in the area was only 6 inches long, but the dry conditions caused the flames to spread.

