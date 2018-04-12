Brush fire spreads in Continental Ranch

MARANA, Ariz. - Firefighters were on the scene of a brush fire in Continental Ranch Wednesday.
Northwest Fire District says about an acre of grass was burned.
The grass in the area was only 6 inches long, but the dry conditions caused the flames to spread.
A brush fire in Continental Ranch on the NW side burned about an acre of grass. The grass is only 6 inches long but the dry conditions and wind were enough to spread the fire. Now is the time to create a defensible space around your home, fire season is upon us. pic.twitter.com/schbV3ZZof