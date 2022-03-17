Brush fire in Cochise County leads to evacuation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Bowers residents have evacuated due to a brush Fire near Bowers and Sanders Road south of Highway 82 and east of Highway 90.

The fire is in brush areas and running along a riverbed.

There is some containment and no additional spread.

Multiple fire departments are on scene and working on the fire.

Authorities are asking to avoid the area until further notice for the safety of public safety personnel on scene.

----

