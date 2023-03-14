Broadway Sweet Tomatoes to reopen under new ownership

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A salad buffet restaurant on the east side will reopen under new ownership after closing during the pandemic.

The Sweet Tomatoes at 6202 E. Broadway is projected to reopen in late summer or fall, said Nancy McClure, first vice president at CBRE, a brokerage firm handling the lease.

McClure said a new entity, ST Three LLC, bought the intellectual property and is reopening the location because it was the top performer in the state.

Sweet Tomatoes shut down its 97 locations — some of which were called Souplantation — in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company filed for Chapter 7 liquidation.

"They think the brand is beloved and want to bring it back," McClure said, who added that there are no current plans to bring back other Sweet Tomatoes locations.

"They're going to be doing some extensive interior work, beef up the kitchen area and refresh the whole vibe of it," McClure said.