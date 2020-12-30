Broadway improvement project expected to be completed by fall 2021

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A major road improvement project on Broadway Boulevard is on track to finish on time.

The Broadway West Improvement Project from Euclid to County Club started in January.

A big part of the project is installing a 90-inch storm drain alongside smaller catch basins.

The city says the drains will preserve the roadways in the long run.

TDOT Public Information Officer Mike Graham said "Anytime you can collect water off the top of the roadway, and put it under ground in a storm drain system you are preserving the pavement. While we live in a desert and we like the rainfall, a lot of times that stormwater can be detrimental to asphalt, especially if we have cracking in place and that's what causes the potholes. So anytime we can make major improvements underground it helps with what's on top of the ground."

The construction is expected to be completed in the fall of 2021.