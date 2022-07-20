TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Drivers entering and exiting downtown Tucson via Broadway Boulevard on the final weekend of July will need to use planned detours to get around the Broadway and Barraza-Aviation Parkway intersection.

The intersection will be closed for construction as part of the Downtown Links Phase III Improvement Project from Friday, July 29 at 6 p.m. through Monday, August 1 at approximately 5 a.m.

Crews will replace the traffic signal infrastructure that extends over the roadway.

The City of Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility has planned the following detours around the closure:



Eastbound Broadway will turn right onto Barraza-Aviation Parkway

Westbound Broadway will detour either north or south onto Euclid Avenue

Westbound Barraza-Aviation Parkway will detour onto eastbound Broadway to Euclid Avenue

Northbound Euclid Avenue will proceed to Sixth Street

Map: City of Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility

City of Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility Drivers entering and exiting downtown Tucson via Broadway Boulevard on the final weekend of July will need to use the planned detours.

The Downtown Links Improvement Project is part of the Regional Transportation Authority plan, approved by voters in May 2006 and managed by the City of Tucson.

RELATED: Major Downtown intersection reopens

$84 million road improvement project breaks ground near downtown Tucson next month