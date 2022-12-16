Brittney Griner shares first statement since release from Russian prison

PHOENIX — Brittney Griner released her first statement Friday since being released from Russian custody.

Griner was released on December 8 in a prisoner swap for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout after 10 months in custody.

The WNBA star posted on Instagram Friday morning thanking a long list of people for helping negotiate her release, and for their support as she was in custody.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help. I am grateful to each person who advocated for me, especially my wife, Cherelle Griner, my family, Lindsay Kagawa Colas and Casey Wasserman and my whole team at Wasserman, Vince Kozar and the Phoenix Mercury, the players of the WNBA, and my entire WNBA family, Terri Jackson and the WNBPA staff, my Russian legal team Maria Blagovolina and Alex Boykov, the leaders, activists, and grassroots organizations, Gov. Richardson and Mickey Bergman of the Richardson Center, the Bring Our Families Home Campaign, Roger Carstens and the SPEHA team, and of course, a special thank you to President Biden, Vice President Harris, Secretary Blinken and the entire Biden-Harris Administration," Griner wrote.

Griner was arrested at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport in February when customs officials said they found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage. She pleaded guilty in July, though still faced trial because admitting guilt in Russia's judicial system does not automatically end a case.

She acknowledged in court that she possessed the canisters, but said she had no criminal intent and said their presence in her luggage was due to hasty packing.

In her post, Griner says she intends to play for the Phoenix Mercury next season, and says she is looking forward to thanking everyone who supported her.

"I also want to make one thing very clear: I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say ‘thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon," Griner wrote.