Bringing the 'Winter Magic'

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sierra Vista residents wasted no time testing out the new outdoor ice rink. The rink opened Friday afternoon as part of the annual tree-lighting ceremony and holiday market.

The holiday market includes vendors for local businesses in town, food vendors and local music performers. The holiday market is open Saturday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The City of Sierra Vista had a 2,600 square-foot ice rink installed for the community to enjoy from now until Jan. 2, 2023. Reservations must be made for those who would like to hit the ice. According to the City of Sierra Vista's website, the public can reserve their spot by calling 520-417-6980 or 520-515-4999.