Bringing health care to Tucson's Westside - get your liver checked for free

TUCSON, Ariz. — Doctors at the Mayo Clinic in Arizona say 48% of Hispanics in the United States have non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLB).

A Tucson based health group is looking to lower that number locally by providing free liver health checks.

Ana Sylvia-Gonzalez works for Nosotros Comprometidos a su Salud.

She says Mexican Americans specifically are vulnerable for NAFLD

“Two out of three Mexican origin individuals have the gene which makes them more at risk for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease," she said.

With the Westside being over half Hispanic, Nosotros says bringing their tests into the community helps bridge a health care gap.

“We are trying to go where the population is a higher Hispanic population to reach a population that is under served or may not know about these resources," Lorena Verdugo said.

Over at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Dr. Blanca Lizaola-Mayo works on liver transplants.

She says catching the disease early is important because symptoms wont show until it’s too late.

“If we are able to diagnose this disease on time, we can reverse the damage," Lizaola-Mayo said.

She adds eating non-processed foods, lowering alcohol intake, and exercise are all recommended for liver health.

Free liver checks are available Monday through Friday at the Abrams Public Health Center.

Contact Nosotros Comprometidos a su Salud to make your appointment.

