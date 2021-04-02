"Bring On Spring" Initiative to help new, Tucson subdivision shine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new subdivision is almost ready for 19 families to move in over in the Flowing Wells Neighborhood. One of the next steps towards that progress is all thanks to the partnership between Habitat For Humanity Tucson and the Home Depot.

"Spring time is a big time for do-it-yourself projects and home improvement projects. 'Bring on Spring' is just a way to encourage and empower do-it-yourself-ers to do a lot of projects and take advantage of our beautiful weather here in the springtime," says Debbie Hernandez with the Home Depot.

And that's exactly what the two groups will be doing to get the homes ready. The two are partnering for the "Bring on Spring" initiative which is providing more than $200,000 in products and tools to help communities tackle DIY projects and neighborhood revitalization efforts.

The neighborhood is called Carters Court, named after President Jimmy Carter. "So, in the next year, we'll have 19 families moving in to a great subdivision. This gives us an opportunity to really make the neighborhood shine," says T. Vanhook with Habitat for Humanity Tucson.

The new cul-da-sac is one of 11 communities in the country getting help from the "Bring On Spring" project. Carters Court was chosen because Habitat for Humanity says it's new and families will be ready to move in as soon as the next 30 days.

Speaking of D-I-Y projects, there are ways the community can help make a difference or even take on a project at home.

For more information, click here.