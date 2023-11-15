Brief lockdown initiated at Southside Banner - UMC overnight

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Banner - University Medical Center South, at 2800 E. Ajo Way, initiated a brief facility lockdown overnight after an incident occurred. Details on the nature of the incident are limited at this time.

According to a news release from the Pima County Sheriff's Department, one individual was brought to the hospital with gunshot wounds around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14. That person died due to injuries, PCSD reports.

PCSD responded to the hospital following the report of the individual with gunshot wounds. According to the press release, " It was unknown how many people were involved in the incident or their location at the time, therefore the hospital initiated a facility lockdown."

Tucson Police also responded. PCSD says with TPD officers' assistance, all subjects were located and detained. There was no further incident, according to the press release.

KGUN 9 reached out to the Sheriff's Department for additional information on the incident that led to the lockdown. They say no additional information is available to the public at this time. PCSD says the shooting did not occur in the hospital.

Detectives from PCSD are currently conducting a homicide investigation, and say they have pinpointed the area near Valencia Road and Beehive Avenue.

This story will be updated if more details become available.