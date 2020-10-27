Bridge inspections will close ramps on 2 Phoenix freeways

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Department of Transportation officials say ramps at the Interstate 10 and Interstate 17 "Stack" interchange in Phoenix will have overnight closures this week for bridge inspections.

ADOT says the westbound I-10 ramp to northbound I-17 will be closed from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The westbound I-10 ramp to southbound I-17 will close from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Two ramps will be closed overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

The westbound I-10 ramp to southbound I-17 will be closed from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday and the northbound I-17 ramp to eastbound I-10 will close just before midnight Wednesday to 4 a.m.