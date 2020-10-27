Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Bridge inspections will close ramps on 2 Phoenix freeways

items.[0].image.alt
Google Maps
Arizona Department of Transportation officials say ramps at the Interstate 10 and Interstate 17 "Stack" interchange in Phoenix will have overnight closures this week for bridge inspections.
construx.PNG
Posted at 9:51 PM, Oct 26, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-27 00:51:36-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Department of Transportation officials say ramps at the Interstate 10 and Interstate 17 "Stack" interchange in Phoenix will have overnight closures this week for bridge inspections.

ADOT says the westbound I-10 ramp to northbound I-17 will be closed from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The westbound I-10 ramp to southbound I-17 will close from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Two ramps will be closed overnight Wednesday into Thursday.

The westbound I-10 ramp to southbound I-17 will be closed from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday and the northbound I-17 ramp to eastbound I-10 will close just before midnight Wednesday to 4 a.m.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election 2020 Guide

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.