BREAKING: Fred DuVal steps down as Arizona Board of Regents chair amid UA financial crisis

ABOR Executive Director also takes leave of absence
KGUN 9
UA leaders talk about their plan to respond to the university's financial crisis.
ABOR Chair Fred DuVal calls out UA Faculty Senate Chair Leila Hudson during a meeting.
Posted at 6:45 PM, Feb 29, 2024
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Board of Regents announced Thursday that Fred DuVal will be stepping down as Chair effective immediately.

Chair Elect Cecilia Mata will be taking his place, while DuVal remains as a member of the board until his term ends in January of 2026.

In a press release, DuVal said the increasing intensity around the University of Arizona financial crisis contributed his decision to resign:

It's imperative that we move away from the heat of rhetoric and politics and refocus on addressing the genuine challenges facing our institution. By resigning as board chair, I want to do my part to create space for collaborative efforts toward real solutions. I have full confidence in Chair Elect Mata’s capabilities to lead effectively in this role. Personally, this transition allows me to dedicate more time to serving the University of Arizona during my remaining two years on the board.
Fred DuVal

Mata also announced John Arnold, executive director of ABOR, will be taking a leave of absence to focus on his role as interim chief financial officer for UA.

ABOR Vice President of Academic Affairs and Institutional Analysis Chad Sampson will take his place.

