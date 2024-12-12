Breaking a leg behind the scenes: Arizona Theatre Company makes plays possible across the state

TUCSON, Ariz. — Actors take center stage for a play to bring the characters and stories to life. Within the Arizona Theatre Company, however, much of their success falls on the unsung heroes who create magic behind the scenes.

Backstage — electricians, artisans and managers transform creative visions into theatrical realities; professionals like Phyliss Davies, ATC's costume draper, who's worked on and off for the company since 1984.

Davies describes herself as the pattern maker for the company's costume shop. “I also handle fittings and ensure costumes align with the designer’s vision,” she said.

Davies, who's also a self-proclaimed puzzle lover, said she delights in turning two-dimensional designs into wearable art. “Figuring out how to make something look like a straight line on a curve is what keeps me passionate about this work,” she said.

Davies, originally from Cleveland, said she's grown to love her adopted desert home.

“Tucson audiences are incredibly appreciative, and their enthusiasm inspires us to raise the bar” she said. “Tucson embraces the arts in a way that’s rare. Plus, not having to shovel snow is a bonus!”

ATC also employs a diverse range of talented people from across the country.

Jamie Lara left Ohio to join the company as a production manager about a year and a half ago. “It’s incredible to manage a team of 30 artisans,” Lara said. “We handle everything from carpentry to prop artistry to costuming, all with the goal of creating something beautiful for our audience.”

ATC opened its production hub opened two years ago to give the group's artisans a state-of-the-art facility where they can fabricate sets and props.

Lara said it's a significant benefit to have designers, builders and leaders under one roof. “Before this, the space was less than ideal," Lara said. "Now, everything is under one roof, making collaboration much easier."

Faith Boucher, who is ATC’s property supervisor, said the biggest ingredient to a production's success is collaboration. “This job is about everything else that makes a play work,” she said. “It’s amazing to see how each element comes together to support the story.”

ATC’s efforts extend beyond Tucson — the company also puts on shows for audiences in the Phoenix metro. “We’re the state theater of Arizona, and we strive to uphold that reputation,” Davies said.

ATC’s current season includes five productions, with "Blues in the Night"scheduled to run from Jan. 26 to Feb. 15 at the Temple for Music and Art.