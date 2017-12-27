BP: Smuggler shot at agents on Christmas Eve

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested an alleged smuggler after he shot at agents on Dec. 24.

According to the Border Patrol, the unnamed 21-year-old suspect had two Mexican illegal immigrants in his Ford Escape when he was stopped near Amado.

The suspect drove away from the immigration checkpoint, firing at agents before losing control of the vehicle and rolling over near kilometer post 56 on Interstate 19. A passenger was ejected.

Agents arrested the driver and two illegal immigrants. The driver faces multiple felony charges and the immigrants will be processed for immigration violations.