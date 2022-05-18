BP catches sex offender illegally crossing border for fourth time

NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Border Patrol has prevented a previously convicted sex offender from coming back into Pima County for the fourth time.
Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin said Wednesday his agents arrested Gerardo Lopez-Armenta, approximately 55, after he crossed the border illegally near Nogales.
Modlin says Lopez-Armenta was with a group which included children.
Gerardo Lopez-Armenta was arrested with four other migrants, to include two small children, near Nogales, AZ, after crossing the border illegally.— John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) May 18, 2022
The Mexican citizen was previously convicted of felony attempted sexual assault in #PimaCounty, AZ. He faces criminal charges. pic.twitter.com/CMuMsm3ojl
According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents caught Lopez-Armenta on Nov. 1, 2017 crossing the border illegally.
They checked his records and discovered he had two prior convictions for re-entering the U.S. as an aggravated felon.
Agents also found out he was a convicted sex offender.
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.