BP catches sex offender illegally crossing border for fourth time

NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Border Patrol has prevented a previously convicted sex offender from coming back into Pima County for the fourth time.

Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin said Wednesday his agents arrested Gerardo Lopez-Armenta, approximately 55, after he crossed the border illegally near Nogales.

Modlin says Lopez-Armenta was with a group which included children.

Gerardo Lopez-Armenta was arrested with four other migrants, to include two small children, near Nogales, AZ, after crossing the border illegally.



The Mexican citizen was previously convicted of felony attempted sexual assault in #PimaCounty, AZ. He faces criminal charges. pic.twitter.com/CMuMsm3ojl — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) May 18, 2022

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents caught Lopez-Armenta on Nov. 1, 2017 crossing the border illegally.

They checked his records and discovered he had two prior convictions for re-entering the U.S. as an aggravated felon.

Agents also found out he was a convicted sex offender.