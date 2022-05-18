Watch
BP catches sex offender illegally crossing border for fourth time

Previously convicted of felony attempted sexual assault
Posted at 2:34 PM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 17:34:40-04

NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Border Patrol has prevented a previously convicted sex offender from coming back into Pima County for the fourth time.

Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin said Wednesday his agents arrested Gerardo Lopez-Armenta, approximately 55, after he crossed the border illegally near Nogales.

Modlin says Lopez-Armenta was with a group which included children.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents caught Lopez-Armenta on Nov. 1, 2017 crossing the border illegally.

They checked his records and discovered he had two prior convictions for re-entering the U.S. as an aggravated felon.

Agents also found out he was a convicted sex offender.

