BP agents arrest alleged meth smugglers

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested an 18-year-old Somerton, Ariz. woman and a 24-year-old man who allegedly tried to smuggle meth through the Port of San Luis.

According to the agency, agents arrested the woman after she tried to drive her KIA Sedan into the U.S. from Mexico with 43 pounds of meth hidden in the gas tank.​​​​​​