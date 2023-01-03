Bowling, pool and video game-themed restaurant chain coming to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An entertainment and bowling-focused restaurant chain is coming to Tucson in May.

Main Event Entertainment, which Dave & Buster's owns, will open at Fashion Park Shopping Center at 1188 W. Irvington Rd.

The 50,000 square feet facility will offer bowling, laser tag, arcade games and billiards. It will also offer a bar with craft beers and cocktails.

There are currently 50 locations in 17 states, with current locations in Avondale, Gilbert and Tempe.

New Main Events also plans on expanding to Little Rock, Ark., Lexington, Kent., and Beaumont, Texas.

For more information, please visit MainEvent.com.