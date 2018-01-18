Both Jason's Deli locations in Tucson potentially affected by data breach

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Jason's Deli has released a list of store locations that were potentially affected by the payment card information data breach in late December. Both Tucson Jason's Deli locations were on the list.

According to the Jason's Deli notice of data breach initial investigations:

"Criminals deployed RAM-scraping malware on a number of our point-of-sales (POS) terminals at various corporate-owned Jason’s Deli restaurants starting on June 8, 2017."

The notice says approximately 2 million payment card numbers may have been impacted. The notice also says the Jason's Deli response team contained the security breach and disabled the malware in all locations where it was found.

If you think you have been affected by this data breach you can contact your credit or debit card company to report unauthorized activity, and contact Jason's Deli at customer.service@jasonsdeli.com or call (409)838-1976.