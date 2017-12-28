Payment cards used at Jason's Deli, info found on the "dark web"

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Jason's Deli management was notified on December 22 that information from payment cards used at various Jason's Deli location was found for sale on the "dark web."

"Investigators are working to determine is whether in fact, a breach took place and if so, to determine its scope, the method employed and whether there is any continuing breach or vulnerability," according to a security notice put out by Jason's Deli.

The investigation is expected to take time and Jason's Deli says it will provide more information as it is uncovered.

Jason's Deli customers are encouraged to monitor their payment card accounts and to report any suspicious activity to their card issuer.

