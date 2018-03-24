Botanical Gardens says hope still alive for Fry's site

TUCSON, Ariz - We have an encouraging update to a story we brought you first on KGUN9 News.

Efforts to expand Tucson Botanical Gardens into the site of a former Fry's supermarket are still alive, and there's a boost from a local donor.

For Tucson Botanical Gardens it was a green light for potential growth when Fry's closed a supermarket right next to the gardens.



It's an opportunity more space to support a variety of projects and raise the gardens' profile with an expansion towards the busy Grant and Alvernon intersection.



When Botanical Gardens asked Frys to donate the building and land, Fry's said it couldn't go that far but the Botanical Gardens could make a purchase offer.



Gardens director Michelle Conklin says other prospective buyers are making bids and Fry's is giving time for the gardens to put together a competitive offer.

"Fry's executives drove down to the gardens about a week and a half ago to meet with us. Too a tour of the gardens and it was really clear they have a real understanding of the importance of the gardens and they have every intention of trying to be a good neighbor to us and they're willing to be patient while we explore the opportunity."



And Conklin says an anonymous donor has offered a quarter million dollars to help pay for the property.