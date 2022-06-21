TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Roving patrols near Gila Bend, Ariz. led U.S. Customs and Border Protection Border Patrol Agents from the Tucson Sector to the seizure of over 120 pounds of methamphetamine concealed in a minivan.

Ajo Station sgents stopped a Honda Odyssey on Thursday at the junction of Interstate 8 and State Route 85.

A Border Patrol Canine alerted agents to the presence of concealed narcotics, which were revealed after a search of the car's trunk.

The vehicle search resulted in over 120 pounds of white crystal-like substance which tested positive for methamphetamine, $635, a Smith & Wesson 9 mm pistol, two magazines, and 19 rounds of ammunition.

According to Border Patrol, "Smugglers frequently use this route to move narcotics from Ajo and Yuma up to Phoenix and then further into the United States."

In addition to the driver, four children all under the age of seven were passengers inside the minivan. The children were released to a family member while the vehicle, narcotics and weapon were turned over to the Maricopa County Drug Suppression Task Force.

