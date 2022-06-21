Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Border Patrol seizes 120 pounds of methamphetamine in car with young children

A K-9 officer alerted to the narcotics
120lbmeth.jpg
U.S. Border Patrol, Tucson Sector
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Border Patrol Agents (BPA) from Tucson Sector interdicted over 120 pounds methamphetamine concealed in the rear of a vehicle on June 16, 2022.
120lbmeth.jpg
Posted at 2:27 PM, Jun 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-21 17:41:11-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Roving patrols near Gila Bend, Ariz. led U.S. Customs and Border Protection Border Patrol Agents from the Tucson Sector to the seizure of over 120 pounds of methamphetamine concealed in a minivan.

Ajo Station sgents stopped a Honda Odyssey on Thursday at the junction of Interstate 8 and State Route 85.

A Border Patrol Canine alerted agents to the presence of concealed narcotics, which were revealed after a search of the car's trunk.

The vehicle search resulted in over 120 pounds of white crystal-like substance which tested positive for methamphetamine, $635, a Smith & Wesson 9 mm pistol, two magazines, and 19 rounds of ammunition.

According to Border Patrol, "Smugglers frequently use this route to move narcotics from Ajo and Yuma up to Phoenix and then further into the United States."

In addition to the driver, four children all under the age of seven were passengers inside the minivan. The children were released to a family member while the vehicle, narcotics and weapon were turned over to the Maricopa County Drug Suppression Task Force.

——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 News at 4:00 PM

About Us

New 4 PM Newscast with Denelle Confair ⏰