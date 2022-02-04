Border Patrol seizes 113 pounds of methamphetamine, loaded firearm

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector has seized 113 pounds of methamphetamine, along with a loaded firearm.

Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin reveals it was a team effort involving Ajo Station agents and local field operation agents.

Agents say they came in contact with a U.S. citizen at the Lukeville port of entry.

Upon searching the vehicle, Border Patrol seized the drugs and gun, arrested the driver and turned the suspect over to Homeland Security investigators in Phoenix.

