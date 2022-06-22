Border Patrol rescues Guatemalan woman injured in Arivaca

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Border Patrol has helped another undocumented immigrant reach safety.

Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin says the Tucson Sector's dispatch center got a 911 call from a deserted area outside of Arivaca, Ariz.

Upon arrival, he says agents found an injured, Guatemalan woman.

Modlin shared, "Tucson Sector agents will do whatever it takes to perform a rescue!"

A Border Patrol agent picked up the woman and carried her all the way through the mountainous area.

They met an EMS team waiting with an ambulance.

Tucson Sector agents will do whatever it takes to perform a #rescue!



Agents responded to a 911 call in a remote area outside Arivaca, AZ, and located an injured Guatemalan citizen. She was selflessly carried through mountainous terrain to an awaiting ambulance. #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/XOIEpnPDaB — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) June 22, 2022