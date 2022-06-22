Watch
Border Patrol rescues Guatemalan woman injured in Arivaca

Confirmed through chief patrol agent
U.S. Border Patrol
Posted at 11:39 AM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 14:39:02-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Border Patrol has helped another undocumented immigrant reach safety.

Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin says the Tucson Sector's dispatch center got a 911 call from a deserted area outside of Arivaca, Ariz.

Upon arrival, he says agents found an injured, Guatemalan woman.

Modlin shared, "Tucson Sector agents will do whatever it takes to perform a rescue!"

A Border Patrol agent picked up the woman and carried her all the way through the mountainous area.

They met an EMS team waiting with an ambulance.

——-
