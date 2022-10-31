Border Patrol rescues Guatemalan migrant after she falls from border wall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A woman from Guatemala has fallen from the U.S.-Mexico border wall while trying to cross into America illegally.

Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin announced this accident Monday afternoon.

He says the 33-year-old woman was crossing the border near Douglas, Ariz. when she fell.

According to him, emergency crews flew her to a local hospital. She is currently recovering there.

A 33-year-old Guatemalan citizen broke several bones in a fall from the international border fence near Douglas, AZ, Tuesday. Flown to a local hospital, she is now recovering. Crossing the border illegally remains extremely dangerous, and migrants often rely on agents for aid. pic.twitter.com/MwGwSbWZ01 — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) October 31, 2022

Chief Modlin pointed out Sunday evening a huge bust of undocumented immigrants agents encountered.

He said agents came in contact with 61 migrants on Wednesday, most of whom are Cuban citizens. Of those, he confirms 10 were children.

Near Lukeville, AZ, Ajo Station agents encountered 61 migrants, mostly Cuban citizens, Wednesday evening. Ten were children ranging from 2 to 11 years of age.



Criminal organizations exploit migrants for profit, often crossing large groups with small children in rural areas. pic.twitter.com/R7nuVWJ5qe — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) October 31, 2022