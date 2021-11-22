Watch
Border Patrol arrests convicted felon in Hereford

Border Patrol makes significant arrest in Hereford, AZ.
Posted at 1:18 PM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 15:21:00-05

Border Patrol agents have made a "significant" arrest near Hereford.

Mexican citizen Salvador Gutierrez-Vargas was previously sentenced for dismembering a human body as well as concealment of a homicidal death in Chicago.

The convicted felon was arrested by agents of the Brian A. Terry Station in Bisbee.

