Border Patrol arrests convicted felon in Hereford

Border Patrol agents have made a "significant" arrest near Hereford.

Mexican citizen Salvador Gutierrez-Vargas was previously sentenced for dismembering a human body as well as concealment of a homicidal death in Chicago.

The convicted felon was arrested by agents of the Brian A. Terry Station in Bisbee.

