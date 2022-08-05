Border Patrol K9 catches a whiff of fentanyl, discovers 12 pounds worth $140K

TUCSON, Ariz. — The U.S. Border Patrol has prevented another batch of fentanyl from entering the American black market.
Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin said it all began Friday at the Interstate 19 checkpoint.
He confirmed a K9 unit sniffed out the narcotic and alerted its handler.
After inspecting the car, agents discovered the 12 pounds hidden inside. They estimate its worth at $140,000.
Modlin added that both the driver and passenger were U.S. citizens.
Nogales Station agents seized 12 pounds of fentanyl pills worth nearly $140k at the I-19 Checkpoint.— John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) August 5, 2022
Agents discovered the concealed synthetic opioids following a #K9Alert. With @DEAPHOENIXDiv assistance, the U.S. citizen driver and passenger face criminal charges. #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/fNp3HQCYZh
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.