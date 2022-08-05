Border Patrol K9 catches a whiff of fentanyl, discovers 12 pounds worth $140K

TUCSON, Ariz. — The U.S. Border Patrol has prevented another batch of fentanyl from entering the American black market.

Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin said it all began Friday at the Interstate 19 checkpoint.

He confirmed a K9 unit sniffed out the narcotic and alerted its handler.

After inspecting the car, agents discovered the 12 pounds hidden inside. They estimate its worth at $140,000.

Modlin added that both the driver and passenger were U.S. citizens.

With @DEAPHOENIXDiv assistance, the U.S. citizen driver and passenger face criminal charges.