Border Patrol K9 catches a whiff of fentanyl, discovers 12 pounds worth $140K

Confirmed through chief patrol agent
U. S. Border Patrol
Posted at 11:24 AM, Aug 05, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz.  — The U.S. Border Patrol has prevented another batch of fentanyl from entering the American black market.

Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin said it all began Friday at the Interstate 19 checkpoint.

He confirmed a K9 unit sniffed out the narcotic and alerted its handler.

After inspecting the car, agents discovered the 12 pounds hidden inside. They estimate its worth at $140,000.

Modlin added that both the driver and passenger were U.S. citizens.

