Border Patrol: Hand-dug tunnel found near border in Nogales

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Border Patrol officials say a new hand-dug tunnel has been found near the U.S. border in Nogales.

Tucson Sector agents say the tunnel was discovered Saturday night by video surveillance.

Agents located the tunnel's 2-feet-by-2-feet exit about a half-mile west of the DeConcini Port of Entry and about three feet north of the border.

Mexican authorities located the tunnel's entrance in the floor of an existing drainage system in Mexico.

Border Patrol officials say the tunnel extended for about 10 feet and had no shoring, ventilation or lighting.

Authorities say completed tunnels are used by smugglers to get narcotics and immigrants across the border.

Yesterday, #BorderPatrolAgents + #Technology led to the discovery of a hand dug tunnel near Nogales, #Arizona. Agents are working 24/7 to protect our borders against all threats. pic.twitter.com/0bKbvf5aTn — Roy D. Villareal (@USBPChiefTCA) October 19, 2020

Tucson TV station KOLD reports that it's the 127th tunnel discovered in the Tucson Sector since 1990.