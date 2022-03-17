Border Patrol finds fentanyl hidden in crockpot of 'carne de barbacoa'

TUCSON, Ariz. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Officers have caught over 130,000 fentanyl tablets hidden within a crockpot of carne de barbacoa (Mexican barbecue meat).

Port Director Michael W. Humphries confirmed this drug bust, saying it was a "unique concealment method."

He adds agents at the port are always hard at work.

Humphries also thanked the Nogales officers for catching this "unusual concealment method."

The CBP reports 4,200 pounds of fentanyl confiscated since the 2022 fiscal year began.

