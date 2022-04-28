Border Patrol finds backpack full of meth out in the desert

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Border Patrol has found a backpack out in the middle of the desert.

Supervisory Public Affairs Specialist John B. Mennell says the backpack was filled with 46 pounds of methamphetamine.

He confirms Ajo agents discovered it while responding to a group of undocumented immigrants.

Mennell adds Border Patrol turned the narcotics over the Drug Enforcement Administration's office in Phoenix.

U.S. Border Patrol