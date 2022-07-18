TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Border Patrol has chased down a truck after the driver ran away from authorities and crashed on Interstate 8.

Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin says the Customs Border Protection Air and Marine Operations helped Ajo Station agents track alleged smugglers down.

He confirms agents found two Mexican nationals in a truck once it came to a stop after crashing near Casa Grande, Ariz.

According to Modlin, agents also discovered 25 pounds of methamphetamine.

Both Mexican nationals are facing criminal charges.

