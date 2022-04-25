Border Patrol catches two teens smuggling undocumented immigrants in a U-Haul

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Border Patrol has caught two American teens dangerously smuggling people in the back of a U-Haul.

Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin confirmed the trafficking bust Monday morning.

"Willcox Station agents arrested two U.S. citizen juveniles dangerously smuggling 12 migrants in a locked U-Haul," Chief Modlin shared.

He also adds the Department of Public Safety is handling criminal charges for the teens.

Federal agents encountered 178,795 people who were crossing the U.S.-Mexican border illegally in April 2020.

If increasing trends continue, at least 250,000 should encounter Border Patrol, Customs and Border Protection, and/or any other federal agency this month.