Border Patrol catches Salvadorian convicted of first degree child abuse

Confirmed through chief patrol agent
Posted at 11:01 AM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 14:01:35-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Border Patrol has caught a man from El Salvador who is convicted of child abuse.

Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin said Wednesday Tucson Sector agents spotted Melvin Melendez-Ramos in Nogales, Ariz.

Agents report arresting him soon after he illegally crossed over into the U.S.

According to Modlin, Melendez-Ramos was convicted of a felony. A court found him guilty of first degree child abuse.

Modlin adds the Salvadorian was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Since Melendez-Ramos tried getting back into the U.S. after removal, he now face criminal charges.

