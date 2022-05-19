Border Patrol catches pickup smuggling eight people packed into bed

TOMBSTONE, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Border Patrol has caught a pickup attempting to smuggle eight undocumented immigrants packed into the truck's bed.
Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin confirmed the incident, saying agents caught the suspected human trafficker this week.
He says agents stopped the truck near Tombstone, Ariz.
Modlin also compared the smuggling attempt to 20 years ago.
#ThenAndNow #TBT— John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) May 19, 2022
Using the bed of a pickup truck to smuggle large groups of migrants is just as dangerous today as it was 20 years ago.
This week, a Willcox Station agent apprehended eight migrants in the bed of a pickup truck after stopping the vehicle near Tombstone, AZ. pic.twitter.com/it6eHDYOXr
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.