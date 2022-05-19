Watch
Border Patrol catches pickup smuggling eight people packed into bed

Chief patrol agent confirms incident
U.S. Border Patrol
Posted at 12:14 PM, May 19, 2022
TOMBSTONE, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Border Patrol has caught a pickup attempting to smuggle eight undocumented immigrants packed into the truck's bed.

Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin confirmed the incident, saying agents caught the suspected human trafficker this week.

He says agents stopped the truck near Tombstone, Ariz.

Modlin also compared the smuggling attempt to 20 years ago.

