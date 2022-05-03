Border Patrol catches group of 89 Latin Americans trying to cross border illegally

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Border Patrol caught a group of 89 people illegally crossing the border.
Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin confirmed the immigration bust Monday evening.
He says Ajo Station agents found the group near Lukeville, Ariz.
According to Modlin, the people crossing into the U.S. included Brazilian, Cuban, Mexican and Peruvian citizens.
Modlin adds the group was made up of adults, as well as families.
Another great video from the field.— John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) May 3, 2022
Ajo Station agents encountered 89 migrants near Lukeville, AZ. The group primarily consisted of adults and family units, and included citizens of Brazil, Cuba, Mexico, and Peru. Large groups present numerous logistical challenges. pic.twitter.com/NuLoWUD72k
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.