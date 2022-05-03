Border Patrol catches group of 89 Latin Americans trying to cross border illegally

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Border Patrol caught a group of 89 people illegally crossing the border.

Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin confirmed the immigration bust Monday evening.

He says Ajo Station agents found the group near Lukeville, Ariz.

According to Modlin, the people crossing into the U.S. included Brazilian, Cuban, Mexican and Peruvian citizens.

Modlin adds the group was made up of adults, as well as families.

Another great video from the field.



Ajo Station agents encountered 89 migrants near Lukeville, AZ. The group primarily consisted of adults and family units, and included citizens of Brazil, Cuba, Mexico, and Peru. Large groups present numerous logistical challenges. pic.twitter.com/NuLoWUD72k — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) May 3, 2022