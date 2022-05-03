Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Border Patrol catches group of 89 Latin Americans trying to cross border illegally

Confirmed through chief patrol agent
U.S. Border Patrol 89 immigrants.jpg
U.S. Border Patrol
U.S. Border Patrol 89 immigrants.jpg
Posted at 10:21 AM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 13:21:05-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Border Patrol caught a group of 89 people illegally crossing the border.

Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin confirmed the immigration bust Monday evening.

He says Ajo Station agents found the group near Lukeville, Ariz.

According to Modlin, the people crossing into the U.S. included Brazilian, Cuban, Mexican and Peruvian citizens.

Modlin adds the group was made up of adults, as well as families.

——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

4:30 AM - 7:00 AM José Zozaya, Lydia Camarillo and April Madison ⏰