Border Patrol catches 68 undocumented immigrants, 58 of them are children

SASABE, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Border Patrol is reporting a large group of undocumented immigrants caught north of the Sasabe Port of Entry.

Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin says Tucson station agents found them Tuesday near Sasabe, Ariz.

He confirms there were 68 people total, with 58 of them children.

Although huge groups like this are uncommon in the region, Modlin assures the public his agents "are always ready to provide humanitarian aid."

According to the Southwest Land Border Encounters, 930,218 were caught from January 2021 through May 2021.

Currently, agents have caught over 1.3 million from January to May of this year.

That's about a 48% increase.