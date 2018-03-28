Border Patrol arrests Hereford man for human smuggling

TUCSON, Ariz. - U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a 49-year-old Hereford man after they found ten Mexican nationals hidden inside a locked trailer Monday night.

Agents say the driver was towing the trailer when he was stopped for inspection at the checkpoint in Whetstone. A Border Patrol Canine was then alerted to an odor coming from the trailer.

Agents had to remove a large bag of cans at the back of the trailer in order to reach the nine men and one woman packed among appliances being hauled in the locked enclosure. The occupants were removed from the compartment, assessed, and provided water by agents, CBP said.

The driver was arrested for human smuggling, and his vehicle was seized.

CBP says the ten individuals age range was from 18 to 38. They were all transported to the Wilcox Border Patrol Station to be processed for immigration violations.