Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Border Patrol arrests 14 migrants after attempted smuggle

Border Patrol arrests previously deported sex offender
Copyright Getty Images
Drew Angerer
Border Patrol arrests previously deported sex offender
Posted at 2:22 PM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 17:22:50-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Friday, March 10, Border Patrol arrests 14 migrants on Highway 191 after the Willcox Station stopped a smuggling attempt.

According to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin, agents stopped a car that was avoiding the Highway 191 Checkpoint.

The driver who happened to be an immigrant was arrested after trying to leave the area.

In addition, 13 additional migrants in the cab and truck bed were arrested.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE