Border Patrol arrests 14 migrants after attempted smuggle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Friday, March 10, Border Patrol arrests 14 migrants on Highway 191 after the Willcox Station stopped a smuggling attempt.

According to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin, agents stopped a car that was avoiding the Highway 191 Checkpoint.

The driver who happened to be an immigrant was arrested after trying to leave the area.

In addition, 13 additional migrants in the cab and truck bed were arrested.

