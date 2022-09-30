Watch Now
Border Patrol arrests 11 migrants near Nogales

Posted at 3:30 PM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 18:30:55-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Sept. 23, a Guatemalan man began to lose consciousness near Nogales, Ariz.

The 31-year-old man was accompanied by 11 migrants and were all detained by Nogales Station agents.

The man was flown to Tucson in cooperation with MRT agents, the Arizona Department of Public Safety, and an air ambulance.

