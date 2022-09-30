Border Patrol arrests 11 migrants near Nogales

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Sept. 23, a Guatemalan man began to lose consciousness near Nogales, Ariz.
The 31-year-old man was accompanied by 11 migrants and were all detained by Nogales Station agents.
The man was flown to Tucson in cooperation with MRT agents, the Arizona Department of Public Safety, and an air ambulance.
