Border Patrol agents use horse patrol, helicopter to arrest suspected migrants

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Border Patrol agents used multiple tools at their disposal recently to arrest ten suspected migrants near Arivaca.
After the group was reported, agents from the Tucson Station responded with a horse patrol, while guided by a helicopter, according to Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin.
Modlin says that the group of ten adults consisted of individuals from El Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico.
——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn.