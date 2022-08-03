Border Patrol agents use horse patrol, helicopter to arrest suspected migrants

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Border Patrol agents used multiple tools at their disposal recently to arrest ten suspected migrants near Arivaca.

After the group was reported, agents from the Tucson Station responded with a horse patrol, while guided by a helicopter, according to Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin.

Modlin says that the group of ten adults consisted of individuals from El Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico.