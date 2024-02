TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Sector border patrol agents recently assisted with the rescue of a Tucson woman who was lost near Mt. Lemmon for 6 days.

According to Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin, In January, A Tucson Sector Border Patrol, Search, Trauma and Rescue K9 unit worked alongside Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies to treat the woman and bring her to safety.