Border Patrol agents foil two smuggling attempts within 90 minutes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Border Patrol has foiled two smuggling attempts with 90 minutes.

Chief Patrol Agent of the Tucson Sector John R. Modlin confirms both incidents happened Tuesday morning.

He says four undocumented immigrants were caught in one vehicle, with five captured from the other.

According to Customs and Border Protection, Border Patrol has encountered over 68,000 single adults within the past fiscal year.

This includes both Title 8 Apprehensions and Title 42 Expulsions

Ajo Station agents intercepted two smuggling attempts within 90 minutes. A total of nine migrants were arrested following the vehicle stops. Tucson Sector agents continue to work together to secure our border. #GreatWork pic.twitter.com/zpHKllAwoG — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) April 6, 2022