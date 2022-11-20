Border Patrol agents complete eight-week 'rigorous training'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Tucson Sector recently hosted an emergency medical technician (EMT) course at Ft. Huachuca.

Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin confirms it was part of an eight-week "rigorous training."

He says ten agents and four of the Tucson sector's law enforcement partners completed the training together.

All 14 graduated on Friday, Nov. 4.

As a result, they are now certified EMTs.

Tucson Sector recently hosted an #EMT course at Ft. Huachuca, training 10 Tucson Sector agents and four of our law enforcement partners. After successfully completing eight weeks of rigorous training, these newly certified EMTs graduated on November 4. #Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/MKysFu1Sbr — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) November 20, 2022