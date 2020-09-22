Border Patrol agent stabbed near Nogales

NOGALES, Ariz. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say a Border Patrol agent was stabbed while attempting to arrest a group of suspected illegal immigrants Monday evening.

The agent was patrolling on foot east of Nogales around 7 p.m. during an attempt to arrest the group of individuals a subject from the group armed with a knife stabbed the agent multiple times, according to Border Patrol officials. The agent fatally shot the individual.

The agent was taken to an area hospital.

The FBI is investigating the incident.