Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Border Patrol agent dies in 'line of duty' death

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Drew Angerer
BP agents find injured woman who fell from wall
Posted at 9:43 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 23:43:59-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Border Patrol officials say a supervisory agent from the agency's Tucson sector has died in what is being described as a "line of duty" death.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz said this week that Anibal "Tony" A. Perez died Nov. 5. The exact cause of death was withheld for privacy reasons.

Ortiz said Perez joined the Border Patrol in June 2006. He is survived by his wife, three children, parents and sister.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered that the flags at all state buildings will be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!