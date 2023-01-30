Border officials seize about 757,000 fentanyl pills, 92 pounds of meth

NOGALES, Ariz. (KGUN) — Border officials say authorities recently busted suspected smugglers with about 757,600 fentanyl pills and over 90 pounds of methamphetamine.

The first drug seizure consisted of about 299,600 pills on Wednesday, Port of Nogales Director Michael W. Humphries shared.

Thursday, he says U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found:



458,000 fentanyl pills in a car's roof and gas tank

14.05 pounds of fentanyl powder in a car's bumper

1.93 pounds cocaine in a car's bumper

Also on Thursday in Gila Bend, U.S. Border Patrol agents report finding more than 92 pounds of meth.

Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin says agents found the packages of meth in the truck of a car. Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies helped with the drug bust.

Ajo Station agents seized over 92 pounds of methamphetamine Thursday.



During a vehicle stop in Gila Bend, AZ, agents discovered 90 packages of meth in the trunk. With assistance from @mcsoaz, the 30-year-old Mexican citizen driver, a visa holder, faces criminal charges. pic.twitter.com/KVHiiPIGOW — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) January 30, 2023