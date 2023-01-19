BOP makes statement on minimum-security inmates following inmate-involved shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Bureau of Prisons made a statement about a group of inmates who were moved to a satellite camp in an incident in Nov. 2022, where an inmate used a concealed gun in attempt to shoot a visitor.

Following the attempt, the BOP tells KGUN 9 that inmates who were in the unit during the incident were moved to an empty building.

According to the BOP, 70 inmates were impacted but are still allowed meals, mail, exercise, medical care and social visits.

Any incoming inmates are assigned to a different camp.