Boosters now available to 16 and 17-year-olds at Pima County clinics

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County is now offering COVID-19 vaccine boosters for 16 and 17-year-olds.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available as boosters for adults.

"The booster doses increase immunity against COVID-19, and we're happy this option is available for 16- and 17-year-olds," said Dr. Theresa Cullen, the director of the Pima County Health Department, in a statement. "This is a good time to get the boosters to protect you and others in advance of the holidays and potentially large gatherings."

Pfizer is the only booster option for 16 and 17-year-olds.

County vaccine sites include:

Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.

Abrams Public Health Center, 3950 S. County Club Rd.

Theresa Lee Health Center, 1493 W. Commerce Court

North Clinic, 3550 N. 1st Ave.

East Clinic, 6920 E. Broadway Blvd.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

