Boosters now available to 16 and 17-year-olds at Pima County clinics

Pima County is now offering COVID-19 vaccine boosters for 16 and 17-year-olds. Photo via Pima County.
Posted at 1:22 PM, Dec 10, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County is now offering COVID-19 vaccine boosters for 16 and 17-year-olds.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available as boosters for adults.

"The booster doses increase immunity against COVID-19, and we're happy this option is available for 16- and 17-year-olds," said Dr. Theresa Cullen, the director of the Pima County Health Department, in a statement. "This is a good time to get the boosters to protect you and others in advance of the holidays and potentially large gatherings."

Pfizer is the only booster option for 16 and 17-year-olds.

County vaccine sites include:

  • Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave.
  • Abrams Public Health Center, 3950 S. County Club Rd.
  • Theresa Lee Health Center, 1493 W. Commerce Court
  • North Clinic, 3550 N. 1st Ave.
  • East Clinic, 6920 E. Broadway Blvd.

